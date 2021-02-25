AFI’s new album ‘Bodies’ up for pre-order on BV-exclusive vinyl, 2 new songs streaming

Pre-order AFI's upcoming album 'Bodies' on exclusive clear with black blob vinyl, limited to just 300 copies, here.

AFI recently returned with the genuinely good new single "Twisted Tongues" b/w "Escape From Los Angeles" (we named the A-side one of the best punk songs of January), and now they've officially announced their 11th album, Bodies -- due June 11 via Rise Records -- and released two more new songs from it, "Looking Tragic" and "Begging For Trouble." Like on "Twisted Tongues," AFI sound a bit more seasoned and relaxed than they did at the height of their fame, but they still know how to conjure up that same goth-punk magic that made Sing The Sorrow such an era-defining album. These new songs are genuinely good, especially for a band 30 years into their career, as you can hear for yourself below.

"'Looking Tragic' addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitization," says frontman Davey Havok. "Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move."

Drummer Adam Carson adds, "After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record. 'Begging For Trouble' was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record."

AFI guitarist Jade Puget produced the album and handled most of the engineering himself, and it was mixed by Tony Hoffer (M83, Depeche Mode, Belle & Sebastian, etc). That's the artwork above and you can check out the tracklist below.

We've also teamed with AFI for a BrooklynVegan/Hard Times/Revolver-exclusive variant of the record on "clear with black blob" 140g vinyl. Only 300 copies were made, so pre-order yours now.

Tracklist

1. Twisted Tongues

2. Far Too Near

3. Dulceria

4. On Your Back

5. Escape From Los Angeles

6. Begging For Trouble

7. Back From The Flesh

8. Looking Tragic

9. Death Of The Party

10. No Eyes

11. Tied To A Tree

