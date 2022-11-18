AFI’s ‘Sing the Sorrow’ show: tickets.. SOLD OUT, but enter to win a pair!

Tickets to AFI's show performing their massive mainstream breakthrough Sing the Sorrow in full, at Inglewood, CA's Kia Forum on March 11, go on sale today (11/18) at 10 AM Pacific (UPDATE: sold out!). They'll be joined by openers Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe, and Choir Boy for the show, and they say it's the "first and last time ever" they'll perform the album in full. We also have a pair of tickets to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

AFI Kia Forum Giveaway



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!