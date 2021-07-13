Afrobeats & dancehall fest Lost in Riddim announces 2021 lineup (Wizkid, Burna Boy, more)

The organizers of CA R&B festival Sol Blume have announced Lost in Riddim, a new afrobeats and dancehall festival, holding holds its inaugural edition on October 2 and 3 at Caesar Chavez Park in Sacramento, CA. In a joint statement, co-founders Fornati Kumeh and Jehu “Manny” Hunter said, "We created this event to not only showcase some of the most popular international music artists in the entire world, many of whom continued to be overlooked by major US music festivals, but also create a unique celebration about the beauty of African culture. The team can’t wait to soon debut a completely unique festival-going experience in Sacramento this fall. Throwing Lost In Riddim in Sacramento was also a no-brainer because not only is this our hometown, but our other festival Sol Blume has ultimately helped to lay the groundwork for us to expand locally and launch a second concept this fall.”

The lineup features Wizkid, Rotimi, Rema, Fireboy DML, Tems, Amaarae, Oxlande, Ladipoe, and Projexx on Saturday, and Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Koffee, Shenseea, Joeboy, Sho Madjozi, Enisa, WSTRN and Johnny Drille on Sunday. Tickts go on sale Friday, 7/16 at 10 AM PT.