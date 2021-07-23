Afropunk announces 2021 Atlanta lineup

After going virtual in 2020 because of COVID, Afropunk is returning with an in-person event this fall. They've announced the lineup to their 2021 Atlanta edition, happening on September 25 and 26 at Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot. It features Wale & The Ppl ("a LIVE band bringing DC’s 'go-go' party to the ATL"), Smino, Rico Nasty, Dungeon Family's KP The Great & Friends, Tems, Fousheé, serpentwithfeet, Tkay Maidza, Amindi, Liv.e, Hollow Sinatra, and Lesibu Grand, with more to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now, including single day and weekend options.

Afropunk's Brooklyn edition typically happens in August, but there's been no word of it happening this summer. Revisit pictures of the last time it was held, in 2019, below.