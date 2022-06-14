Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 lineup (Burna Boy, The Roots, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, more)

Afropunk Festival is returning with its first in-person Brooklyn edition since 2019, happening on September 10 and 11 at Commodore Barry Park. They've announced the lineup, which is headlined by Burna Boy and The Roots, and also features Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Fana Hues, Pink Siifu, Adekunle Gold, Talia Goddess, Butcher Brown, Ekkstacy, Ivy Sole and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM ET, with a presale starting Thursday, June 16 at 10 AM.

Afropunk 2022 loading...

See pictures from the 2019 edition of Afropunk Brooklyn below.