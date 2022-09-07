Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 set times announced

photo by Gretchen Robinette

Afropunk Festival returns for its first Brooklyn edition since 2019 this Saturday and Sunday (9/10-9/11) at Commodore Barry Park, and they've revealed set times, which you can see below. Saturday at the festival features The Roots, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, Butcher Brown, Tierra Whack, Alex Mali, Doechii, BbyMutha, Rodney Chrome, Talia Goddess, Kah-Lo, Pawpaw Rod, and more, and on Sunday it's Burna Boy, Earl Sweatshirt, Mick Jenkins, Lucky Daye, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, Fana Hues, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

