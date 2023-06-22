Afropunk Brooklyn announces 2023 lineup & new location

Afropunk Festival held its Brooklyn edition in September last year as it returned after a few years off due to the pandemic. For 2023, the festival is returning to its usual weekend on August 26 and 27, but in a new location; instead of at Commodore Barry Park, it'll happen at Skyline Drive-In in Greenpoint. They've also given it a different name, the Afropunk Brooklyn "Circus of Soul."

The 2023 lineup features Jazmine Sullivan, Flying Lotus, Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Tobe Nwigwe, Baby Tate, Durand Bernarr, Sudan Archives, The Beatnuts, Dreamer Isioma, Amindi, Enny, Rahzel, Madison McFerrin, Jack Freeman, Iniko, DBN Gogo, Akwaeke, Proper., Cleo Reed, Dawer x Damper, Bembona, Punk Black, The Soapbox Presents, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Afropunk Brooklyn 2023 loading...

See pictures from the 2022 edition of Afropunk Brooklyn below.