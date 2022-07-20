Afropunk Brooklyn announces lineup by day, adds artists

Afropunk Festival returns for its first Brooklyn edition since 2019 on September 10 and 11 at Commodore Barry Park, and they've announced the lineup by day.

Saturday, 9/10 is headlined by The Roots and also features Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, new additions to the lienup Doechii and Lyric Michelle, Butcher Brown, BbyMutha, Kah-Lo, Alex Mali, Pawpaw Rod, Rodney Chrome, Devin Tracy, and Yahzarah.

Sunday, 9/11 is headlined by Burna Boy and also has Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Adekunle Gold, Mick Jenkins, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, Fana Hues, Ambré, Ekkstacy, Cruza, Ivy Sole, Jany Green, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, and Talia Goddess.

Tickets to Afropunk Fest are on sale now, and they've added single day options in addition to two-day passes and a VIP add-on.

See pictures from the 2019 edition of Afropunk Brooklyn below.