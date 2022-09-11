Afropunk Fest 2022 Saturday pics (The Roots, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Doechii, more)

Afropunk Brooklyn returned for its first edition since 2019 on Saturday (9/10) at Commodore Barry Park. The Roots and Freddie Gibbs closed out the night on the Green and Red stages, respectively, and day one also featured sets from Butcher Brown, Isaiah Rashad, Alex Mali, Tierra Whack, Doechii, Lyric Michelle, BbyMutha, Kah-Lo, YahZarah, PawPaw Rod, Talia Goddess, and more. Check out pictures from the whole day by Ellen Qbertplaya and Gretchen Robinette below, and stay tuned for more.

Afropunk continues today (9/11) with Burna Boy, Earl Sweatshirt, Lucky Daye, Mick Jenkins, Adekunle Gold, Ambre, Bartees Strange, Ekkstacy, Pink Siifu, Fana Hues, and more, and if you're not going in person, you can also stream it live on Twitch.