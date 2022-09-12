Afropunk Fest 2022 Sunday pics & video (Burna Boy, Earl Sweatshirt, Bartees Strange, more)

After kicking off on Saturday, Afropunk Festival's first Brooklyn edition since 2019 continued on Sunday (9/11) at Commodore Barry Park. After beautiful weather on day one, Sunday was unfortunately plagued by rain that got worse as the day went on, but that didn't keep sets from Burna Boy, Earl Sweatshirt, Lucky Daye, Adekunle Gold, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, Fana Hues, and more from going on. Check out pictures from most of those by Ellen Qbertplaya and Gretchen Robinette, and fan-taken video of Burna Boy, below.

