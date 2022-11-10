Afropunk & Lincoln Center throwing 2-day fest Black HERstory Live

Afropunk and NYC's Lincoln Center are teaming up to celebrate Black History Month with Black HERstory Live, a two-day festival at David Geffen Hall and Alice Tully Hall on February 24 and 25, 2023. From the description, the fest "highlights the incalculable contributions by Black women to all cultural artforms. The event is an immersive multidisciplinary experience that includes music, visual art, poetry, dance, performance art, and much more, all featuring and celebrating Black women throughout history."

Two-day passes are on presale now through Tuesday, November 15 at 11:59 AM (use the password HERSTORYEL), with a general sale beginning 11/15 at 12 PM ET.

Stay tuned for the lineup and more details.