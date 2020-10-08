Afropunk virtual fest lineup (Moses Sumney, serpentwithfeet, Tiwa Savage, Smino, more)

Afropunk won't be able to hold its annual festivals in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Paris, South Africa, or elsewhere this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they are holding a virtual fest, Planet Afropunk. It streams from Friday, October 23 - Sunday, October 25 on planetafropunk.com, featuring keynote speakers, food via GrubHub, an art gallery, a hair and beauty market, activism, the Spinthrift Market (featuring a curated selection of goods from Black owned vendors worldwide), and, of course, music.

They've announced the fest's musical lineup, which includes headlining performances from Dreamville-signed R&B singer Ari Lennox, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage, and Houston rapper/singer Tobe Nwigwe (who recently went viral for his song "TRY JESUS"), plus lots of other cool stuff like Sampa the Great & Petite Noir, serpentwithfeet, DUCKWRTH, Meshell Ndegeocello, Moses Sumney, Smino, Songhoy Blues, Masego, Mereba, and more.

They've also announced speakers, including Amanda Seales, Dawn Richard, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah's Dulcé Sloan, Tamika Mallory, and others. See the lineup in full below.

The fest is free to stream, and RSVP is open.

Afropunk Lineup

Artists:

Afrocidade

Ari Lennox

Arka'n Asrafokor

ÀTTØØXXÁ

Balimaya

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Duckwrth

Elaine

Jonah Mutono

KIRBY

Larissa Luz

Lous and the Yakuza

Masego

Mereba

Meshell Ndegeocello

Moonchild Sanelly

Moses Sumney

Muzi

Rebelmatic

Sampa the Great & Petite Noir

Serpentwithfeet

Smino

Songhoy Blues

Tawiah

Theon Cross

Tiana Major9

Tiwa Savage

Tobe Nwigwe

Speakers:

Amanda Seales

Ashlee Marie Preston

Blerdcon

Bridget Todd

Dawn Richard

Dulcé Sloan

Ivie Anie

Maimouna Youssef AKA Mumu Fresh

Tamika Mallory