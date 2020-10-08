Afropunk virtual fest lineup (Moses Sumney, serpentwithfeet, Tiwa Savage, Smino, more)
Afropunk won't be able to hold its annual festivals in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Paris, South Africa, or elsewhere this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they are holding a virtual fest, Planet Afropunk. It streams from Friday, October 23 - Sunday, October 25 on planetafropunk.com, featuring keynote speakers, food via GrubHub, an art gallery, a hair and beauty market, activism, the Spinthrift Market (featuring a curated selection of goods from Black owned vendors worldwide), and, of course, music.
They've announced the fest's musical lineup, which includes headlining performances from Dreamville-signed R&B singer Ari Lennox, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage, and Houston rapper/singer Tobe Nwigwe (who recently went viral for his song "TRY JESUS"), plus lots of other cool stuff like Sampa the Great & Petite Noir, serpentwithfeet, DUCKWRTH, Meshell Ndegeocello, Moses Sumney, Smino, Songhoy Blues, Masego, Mereba, and more.
They've also announced speakers, including Amanda Seales, Dawn Richard, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah's Dulcé Sloan, Tamika Mallory, and others. See the lineup in full below.
The fest is free to stream, and RSVP is open.
Afropunk Lineup
Artists:
Afrocidade
Ari Lennox
Arka'n Asrafokor
ÀTTØØXXÁ
Balimaya
Bongeziwe Mabandla
Duckwrth
Elaine
Jonah Mutono
KIRBY
Larissa Luz
Lous and the Yakuza
Masego
Mereba
Meshell Ndegeocello
Moonchild Sanelly
Moses Sumney
Muzi
Rebelmatic
Sampa the Great & Petite Noir
Serpentwithfeet
Smino
Songhoy Blues
Tawiah
Theon Cross
Tiana Major9
Tiwa Savage
Tobe Nwigwe
Speakers:
Amanda Seales
Ashlee Marie Preston
Blerdcon
Bridget Todd
Dawn Richard
Dulcé Sloan
Ivie Anie
Maimouna Youssef AKA Mumu Fresh
Tamika Mallory