Aftershock 2022 lineup: My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, Foo Fighters, Kiss, Judas Priest & more
Aftershock Festival returns to Sacramento's Discovery Park from October 6-9, and the lineup includes My Chemical Romance (who were supposed to headline in 2021 but dropped off after postponing their tour till this year), Slipknot, Judas Priest, KISS, Foo Fighters, Rob Zombie, Lamb of God, Evanescence, Stone Temple Pilots, Bad Religion, Killswitch Engage, Meshuggah, The Distillers, Action Bronson, The Interrupters, Alexisonfire, Code Orange, Clutch, Spiritbox, GWAR, Thursday, Thrice, Underoath, City Morgue, Zakk Sabbath, Fever 333, Amigo the Devil, Ho99o9, Helmet, The Chats, Zeal & Ardor, Bayside, Vended, If I Die First, and more.
Tickets (four-day and single-day passes) are on sale now. Full day-by-day lineup below.
THURSDAY
Slipknot
Rob Zombie
Evanescence
Stone Temple Pilots
Killswitch Engage
Bad Religion
Ghostemane
Nothing More
Ice Nine Kills
Alexisonfire
Code Orange
Fever 333
Crown The Empire
Amigo The Devil
Ho99o9
Poorstacy
New Years Day
Cherry Bombs
Vended
If I Die First
Solence
Superbloom
Bloodywood
FRIDAY
Kiss
Judas Priest
Lamb Of God
Chevelle
Falling In Reverse
Meshuggah
Bullet For My Valentine
Clutch
Motionless In White
Spiritbox
Gwar
Jinjer
Apocalyptica
Helmet
Jeris Johnson
Plush
Crossfaith
Nita Strauss
Against The Current
Wargasm
Mike’s Dead
Nemophila
Orbit Culture
Archetypes Collide
SATURDAY
My Chemical Romance
Papa Roach
A Day To Remember
Halestorm
Yungblud
The Distillers
Theory Of A Deadman
Beartooth
City Morgue
Thursday
Enter Shikari
Thrice
The Chats
Airbourne
Lilith Czar
Zeal & Ardor
Taipei Houston
Point North
Trash Boat
Dead Poet Society
Mothica
Ego Kill Talent
Crooked Teeth
SUNDAY
Foo Fighters
Shinedown
Bring Me The Horizon
Architects
Action Bronson
The Pretty Reckless
The Interrupters
The Struts
Underoath
Jelly Roll
Dirty Honey
Zakk Sabbath
Bayside
Dead Sara
Royal & The Serpent
Carolesdaughter
The Warning
Maggie Lindemann
Band-Maid
The Mysterines
Eva Under Fire
The Alive
Jared James Nichols