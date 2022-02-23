Aftershock 2022 lineup: My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, Foo Fighters, Kiss, Judas Priest & more

Aftershock Festival returns to Sacramento's Discovery Park from October 6-9, and the lineup includes My Chemical Romance (who were supposed to headline in 2021 but dropped off after postponing their tour till this year), Slipknot, Judas Priest, KISS, Foo Fighters, Rob Zombie, Lamb of God, Evanescence, Stone Temple Pilots, Bad Religion, Killswitch Engage, Meshuggah, The Distillers, Action Bronson, The Interrupters, Alexisonfire, Code Orange, Clutch, Spiritbox, GWAR, Thursday, Thrice, Underoath, City Morgue, Zakk Sabbath, Fever 333, Amigo the Devil, Ho99o9, Helmet, The Chats, Zeal & Ardor, Bayside, Vended, If I Die First, and more.

Tickets (four-day and single-day passes) are on sale now. Full day-by-day lineup below.

THURSDAY

Slipknot

Rob Zombie

Evanescence

Stone Temple Pilots

Killswitch Engage

Bad Religion

Ghostemane

Nothing More

Ice Nine Kills

Alexisonfire

Code Orange

Fever 333

Crown The Empire

Amigo The Devil

Ho99o9

Poorstacy

New Years Day

Cherry Bombs

Vended

If I Die First

Solence

Superbloom

Bloodywood

FRIDAY

Kiss

Judas Priest

Lamb Of God

Chevelle

Falling In Reverse

Meshuggah

Bullet For My Valentine

Clutch

Motionless In White

Spiritbox

Gwar

Jinjer

Apocalyptica

Helmet

Jeris Johnson

Plush

Crossfaith

Nita Strauss

Against The Current

Wargasm

Mike’s Dead

Nemophila

Orbit Culture

Archetypes Collide

SATURDAY

My Chemical Romance

Papa Roach

A Day To Remember

Halestorm

Yungblud

The Distillers

Theory Of A Deadman

Beartooth

City Morgue

Thursday

Enter Shikari

Thrice

The Chats

Airbourne

Lilith Czar

Zeal & Ardor

Taipei Houston

Point North

Trash Boat

Dead Poet Society

Mothica

Ego Kill Talent

Crooked Teeth

SUNDAY

Foo Fighters

Shinedown

Bring Me The Horizon

Architects

Action Bronson

The Pretty Reckless

The Interrupters

The Struts

Underoath

Jelly Roll

Dirty Honey

Zakk Sabbath

Bayside

Dead Sara

Royal & The Serpent

Carolesdaughter

The Warning

Maggie Lindemann

Band-Maid

The Mysterines

Eva Under Fire

The Alive

Jared James Nichols