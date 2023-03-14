Aftershock 2023 lineup: Tool, Pantera, GNR, Turnstile, QOTSA, Rancid, AFI & tons more

Aftershock 2023 lineup: Tool, Pantera, GNR, Turnstile, QOTSA, Rancid, AFI &#038; tons more

Sacramento's Aftershock has announced its 2023 lineup, and it's looking like one of the most stacked hard rock/heavy metal festivals of the year. Headliners include Tool, Pantera, Guns N' Roses, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, Korn, Incubus, Limp Bizkit, Avenged Sevenfold, Limp Bizkit, and Godsmack, and the rest of the nearly-100-band bill has names like Megadeth, AFI, Coheed and Cambria, Corey Taylor, Converge, Deafheaven, L7, The Bronx, The Cult, Jehnny Beth, and more. And it's not just big established names; it's also rising younger bands like Pinkshift, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and Ithaca.

The fest goes down October 5-8 in Discovery Park. Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.

Avenged Sevenfold also just announced a new album and MSG and Forum shows with Pussy Riot.

Aftershock

Thursday, October 5: Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus, Turnstile, The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing But Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, Don Broco, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., DeathByRomy, Beauty School Dropout, Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Pinkshift, Thousand Below, Starbenders, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, Letdown.

Friday, October 6: Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, The Hu, Deafheaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, Fire From the Gods, Polaris, Rain City Drive, Gideon, Currents, Varials, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Tallah, HANABIE., Widow7, Death Valley Dreams

Saturday, October 7: Korn, Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Polyphia, Dethklok, Avatar, Fever 333, The Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, Boston Manor, Fame on Fire, Catch Your Breath, Ten56., Reddstar, Holy Wars, '68, Ithaca, Devil's Cut, Traitors, Fox Lake, All Waves, As You Were

Sunday, October 8: Guns N’ Roses, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, Movements, Ayron Jones, You Me At Six, Dead Poet Society, Austin Meade, Alpha Wolf, Jehnny Beth, Redlight King, Tigercub, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Gnome, Luna Aura, Asava

