Against Me!’s James Bowman lists his favorite albums of 2022

James Bowman is the longtime guitarist of punk outfit Against Me!, and he's also behind Bowman Audio Endeavors, a guitar tech for My Chemical Romance and more. He also keeps his ear close to the ground, further evidenced by his favorite albums of 2022, a list of which he shared with us. Read on for James' picks, featuring L.S. Dunes, Soul Glo, Drug Church, Angel Olsen, Wet Leg, and more...

James Bowman's Favorite Albums of 2022

1. PLOSIVS - S/T

2. Afghan Whigs - How Do You Burn?

3. Wet Leg - S/T

4. Angel Olsen - Big Time

5. L.S. Dunes - Past Lives

6. Viagra Boys - Cave World

7. Orville Peck - Bronco

8. Cory Branan - When I Go I Ghost

9. Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems

10. Drug Church - Hygiene