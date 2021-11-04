Age of Apocalypse announce new album ‘Grim Wisdom,’ share “The Patriot”

New York's Age of Apocalypse teamed with Pain of Truth earlier this year for one of 2021's most-loved hardcore splits, and now they've announced a new album, Grim Wisdom, produced by former Nails/current Twitching Tongues member Taylor Young (Regional Justice Center, Drain, Section H8, etc) and due January 21 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). The first single is "The Patriot," and like on the Pain of Truth split and last year's The Way did, it finds Age of Apocalypse combining bone-crushing metallic riffage, hardcore energy, and melodic vocals that toe the line between '90s alt-metal and barked hardcore (some definite Life of Agony vibes). It's promising stuff, as you can hear for yourself below.

Age of Apocalypse just wrapped up a tour with Pain of Truth, and now they're set to open for LIHC giants Incendiary at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on Friday (11/5), alongside God's Hate (another band featuring Taylor Young's brother and Twitching Tongues bandmate Colin Young). That show is sold out but you can join the waiting list in case tickets open up.

Age of Apocalypse also play Holiday Jam in Reading, PA in December and FYA Fest in Tampa in January.

Tracklist

1- Valley of the Mystic

2- The Patriot

3- Fury

4- Grim Wisdom

5- Begging the Reaper

6- Kingdom of Rot

7- Ghost (Hart Island)

8- Memento

9- Pain of Creation

10- Casualty of Time