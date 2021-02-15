Agent Mulder deliver chaotic post-hardcore on debut EP (stream it & watch a new video)

Barrie, Ontario trio Agent Mulder make chaotic, over-the-top, shapeshifting post-hardcore that's impossible to pin down into any specific subgenre. They cite anything from The Chariot's theatrical metalcore to An Albatross' spazzcore as influences, and you can definitely hear both of those things and much more coming through in their debut EP And All I Loved, I Loved Alone. I'd also recommend this for fans of stuff like Every Time I Die, Botch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and Trophy Scars, or newer bands like The Callous Daoboys, Kaonashi, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and like the latter three, Agent Mulder take all these '90s/'00s sounds and make them feel fresh. The EP has four songs, each of which sound totally different, and the whole thing rips.

It came out this past Friday (2/12) on Tomb Tree Tapes and cassette copies are already sold out, but you can stream it and we're also premiering the video for "Something Tells Me That We Aren't Getting Out Of Here Alive" (directed By Justin Ashby for SafeCamp Photography).

"For us, this song represents the anxieties that people face on a day to day basis, weaving in and out of life and time," vocalist/bassist/keyboardist Nicky Heinrichs tells us. "As we age people seem to abandoned their dreams and stress about ridiculous distractions. This song is a big FUCK YOU to those people. We all end up feeding this earth. Live your life to the fullest and bury those who attempt to poison your growth."

Watch the new video, the previously released "Christopher Walkin' Away" video, and stream the full EP below...

