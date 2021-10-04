Agnostic Front’s Roger Miret posts update on cancer recovery

Agnostic Front frontman Roger Miret has been battling cancer, and he just posted a new update saying that he successfully underwent surgery and that he "should feel better soon." That's great news! You can watch the full video below.

If you'd like to help out Roger and his family with his medical bills, you can donate to the GoFundMe. The fundraiser reads:

Attention worldwide family and friends!!

Earlier this year, Agnostic Front’s vocalist Roger Miret was diagnosed with cancer.

A long road of tests and diagnoses lead to a complex surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the surgery was complicated the results were extremely positive. The cancer was successfully removed and we are very relieved to say that Roger is now in complete remission and that all signs of cancer have disappeared.

With the joy of knowing that Roger is now cancer free also comes the bitter reality of months of treatment and Roger and his family are dealing with the financial backlash of a cancer diagnosis.

Today we are calling upon our beloved worldwide music scene, friends and family, please share this fundraiser and donate what you can, during these difficult times. From our family to yours, a heartfelt thank you for your support and contribution! We ask you to please respect Roger and his family’s privacy while they continue on their journey of recovery.

Here's to a continued speedy recovery, Roger.