Aha!!! Watch Alan Partridge join Coldplay to cover ABBA & Kate Bush at Wembley Stadium

Coldplay are in the midst of a six-night run at London's Wembley Stadium which has them playing on a number of different stages throughout the iconic venue. Saturday night was the penultimate show of the run, and they brought out a special guest for their short set on the "C" stage, where they played in the round, surrounded by fans.

Who was it? None other than sports-presenter-turned-talk-show-host-turned-Radio-Norwich-DJ Alan Partridge (aka comedian Steve Coogan). Wearing a satin Snow Patrol jacket (brilliant touch), Alan came out to help them cover ABBA's "Knowing Me, Knowing You," which was of course also the name of Alan's short-lived, ill-fated BBC talk show. Alan then stuck around to join on Coldplay's cover of Kate Bush's rejuvenated juggernaut "Running Up That Hill," offering his commentary on the lyrics as it was being performed. "Running up hills, roads, it's all cardiovascular," Partridge tells the crowd as Chris Martin attempts to keep a straight face. Watch that below.

Steve Coogan was not the only British comedy great on had for Coldplay's show. Simon Pegg, whose film Shaun of the Dead featured Coldplay in a minor subplot, joined the band on tambourine for "Sky Full of Stars" and you can watch that below as well.

Check out Coldplay's setlist from their Saturday show at Wembley Stadium below.

SETLIST: Coldplay @ Wembley Stadium 8/20/2022

Music of the Spheres

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

Charlie Brown

The Scientist

B-Stage

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Don't Panic (piano version)

A-Stage

Politik

In My Place

Yellow

Sunrise

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

B-Stage

Midnight

A-Stage

My Universe (Coldplay x BTS)

A Sky Full of Stars (with Simon Pegg)

C-Stage

Sparks

Knowing Me, Knowing You (ABBA cover) (with Alan Partridge)

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Kate Bush cover) (with Alan Partridge)

A-Stage

Humankind

Fix You

Biutyful