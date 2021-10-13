Aimee Mann playing end-of-year NYC shows at City Winery

Aimee Mann releases her new Girl, Interrupted-inspired new album, Queens of the Summer Hotel, on November 5 via SuperEgo, and while she hasn't announced a full tour supporting it, she played a few shows with Rufus Wainwright last month, and did a New Yorker Fest set on Saturday (10/9). If you missed that, she'll be back in NYC soon for a run of end-of-year shows at City Winery on December 27, 28, 29, and 30. Tickets are on sale to City Winery "Vinophile" members now, and go on sale to the general public soon.

Watch a video clip from Aimee's New Yorker Fest set, and stream Queens of the Summer Hotel singles "Suicide is Murder" and "Burn It Out," below.