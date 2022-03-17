Aimee Mann says Steely Dan dropped her from tour: “it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?”

UPDATE: Steely Dan's Donald Fagen has responded.

Original post...

Aimee Mann was supposed to open part of Steely Dan's tour this summer, but she revealed in a comic that she made and posted to Instagram that she has been dropped from the tour. Her post reads:

I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer. I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter? As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.

See the comic below. Steely Dan have not publicly responded, but other musicians have weighed, including Jason Isbell, Drive-By Truckers, and Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis...