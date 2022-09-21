Aimee Mann & Ted Leo announce holiday shows in NYC & Boston

Having done holiday shows together in the past, Aimee Mann and Ted Leo will bring the tradition back for 2022 with a run of dates together in late December and early January. The Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Christmas Show will stop at Boston's Wilbur Theater on December 27, then head to NYC for four shows at City Winery on December 28, 29, 30, and January 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 9/23 at 10 am.

Aimee released a new album, Queens of the Summer Hotel, last year, and she also has a couple of "and Friends" shows coming up at Los Angeles' Largo at the Coronet Theatre on October 12 and 13. Those will feature Jonathan Coulton and other guests, and tickets are on sale now.

The Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Christmas Show

December 27 - Wilbur Theater, Boston, MA

December 28 - City Winery, New York, NY

December 29 - City Winery, New York, NY

December 30 - City Winery, New York, NY

January 1, 2023 - City Winery, New York, NY