Air Waves announces ‘The Dance’ & tour with Jasmyn (ex Weaves), shares “Wait” video

Air Waves, the musical moniker of Brooklyn's Nicole Schneit, has announced The Dance, which is their first album for Fire Records and will be out September 9. The album title and title track were inspired by the short-lived NYC club of the same name. “I went a couple weeks before it closed down, not knowing it was going to close," says Nicole. "There was something dreamlike about that night."

The Dance was made during lockdown, and features contributions from Cass McCombs, Skyler Skjelset (Fleet Foxes, Beach House), Luke Temple, Brian Betancourt (Hospitality, Sam Evian), Rina Mushonga, Frankie Cosmos, Lispector, and more. The new single is the effervescent "Wait," and Nicole says it's "about struggling with focusing problems since I was a kid. I was envisioning this magical landscape on a beach with cowboys and flowers, and feeling at calm in this setting. The demon lover is a happy thought, someone who is a demon in a fantastical sense."

The video for "Wait" was directed by Becca Brooks Morrin and Charlotte Hornsby, and features dancing sports like synchronized swimming. “We noticed the lyrics about crossing the line. That made us think about sports and racing, but we wanted to honor the upbeat movement of the song so we loosely focused on putting dancing sports into the video," say the directors. "We tried to include activities that lent themselves to the flowing beat of Air Waves’ music.” Watch that below.

Air Waves will be on tour this summer with former Weaves leader Jasmyn, including a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on August 2. They'll also play a The Dance release show at Ridgewood's TV Eye on September 15 with Tyler Berrier, and open for Fire labelmate Jane Weaver at Knitting Factory on November 4. All dates are listed below.

The Dance:

1. The Roof (feat. Luke Temple and Rina Mushonga)

2. The Dance

3. Star Earring (feat. Lispector)

4. Alien (feat. Cass McCombs)

5. Black Metal (feat. Frankie Cosmos and Merce Lemon)

6. Treehouse

7. Wait

8. The Light

9. Peer Peer

Air Wave - 2022 Tour Dates

27 Jul: Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, Cleveland, OH*

29 Jul: Pie Shop, Washington, DC*

30 Jul: Kung Fu Necktie, Philadelphia, PA*

31 Jul: The Avalon Lounge, Catskill, NY*

01 Aug: No Fun, Troy, NY*

02 Aug: Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY*

15 Sep: TV Eye, Ridgewood, NY

04 Nov: Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY**

* w/ Jasmyn

**w/ Jane Weaver