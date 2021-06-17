AJ Davila (Davila 666) preps new album – listen to “El Mar”

Davila 666 frontman AJ Davila will release a new album, El Mar, on September 10 via Hotel Records. The album features Crocodiles (whose Brandon Welchez co-produced), Kate Clover, and more.

The first single from the album is El Mar's very catchy title track. "The song is basically a dream, it is the journey to awaken the soul," AJ tells us. "Sometimes that process is dark and gloomy but in the end there is always light." The video for the song, which premieres in this post, details the strange goings-on at a hotel that seems to reference everything from Pulp Fiction to Rosemary's Baby to various episodes of Behind the Music. Watch that below.