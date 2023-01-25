AJJ announce new LP ‘Disposable Everything,’ share two new songs

AJJ have announced a new album, Disposable Everything, is coming on May 26 via Hopeless Records (pre-order). It's their first LP release on their new label home, and it includes recent single "The Baby Panda," along with two just-released new singles: "Dissonance" and "Disposable Everything." The title track comes with a music video, on which AJJ singer Sean Bonnette shares:

This video came together really naturally. My oldest friend is a master puppeteer by the name of Gwendolyn Bonar. We went to kindergarten together. I reached out to her at the beginning of December to gauge her interest in working with us on a video, to which she replied "Yeah, let's get weird." So I called Joe Stakun, director of AJJ's classic video 'Goodbye Oh Goodbye' and in less than a month we were shooting the video at the Great Arizona Puppet Theater. The puppets used in the film are all made of trash and found materials, and coincidentally, so were the lenses that (director of photography) Eric Bader used in the shoot. Turns out his pandemic project was making camera lenses from broken camera equipment, found glass, and pipe fittings. As soon as he heard the song he knew what he had been building them for.

Disposable Everything follows AJJ's 2020 release Good Luck Everybody and, according to a press release, it ranges from apocalyptic themes to criticism of late capitalism to personal grief, but maintains a sense of hope. “A large part of this album is the terrible thing I’ve been imagining finally happened," Sean continues. "A big theme is my mom’s death, which is something I think everyone lives in terror of. But once it happens and you’re still alive, you figure out how to move on. It is, in some weird way, our happiest record.” Check out "Dissonance" and "Disposable Everything," along with the album art and tracklist, below.

AJJ, Disposable Everything loading...

Tracklist

01 Strawberry (Probably)

02 Dissonance

03 Moon Valley High

04 Death Machine

05 White Ghosts

06 Disposable Everything

07 Sean

08 The Baby Panda

09 A Thought of You

10 Candles of Love

11 I Hate Rock and Roll Again

12 Schadenfreude

13 I Wanna Be Your Dog 2

14 All of My Woulds

15 In the Valley