AJJ share two new songs, announce tour with Oceanator & Gladie

AJJ have shared two more tracks from their upcoming album Disposable Everything, "Death Machine" and "White Ghosts." The former is a real ripper, while the latter finds them exploring folky balladry, and both are full of the lyrical wit that you'd expect from AJJ. The band says:

For the past several years, truck stops all across America have been selling these strange plastic skulls. You can find them over by the faerie/wizard snowglobes, right across from the knives that look like dragons. Our band has amassed a very well curated stable of these seemingly pointless death-tchotchkes. A favorite is one of Mark’s: a golden skull wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap that has a rhinestone skull & crossbones on it. That bad boy has a shitload of attitude. The very best of our respective truckstop skull collections are the stars of the video for our new song, ‘Death Machine.’ ‘White Ghosts’ also comes with a band-made video. We shot it with our phones, on a lark, live in the studio. Then Mark produced it, editing the footage together and subsequently mangling it with his analog video synthesizer. We're really happy with how these videos came out and hope you enjoy them!

Check out both songs and videos below. The album drops 5/26 via Hopeless.

AJJ are gearing up to open The Front Bottoms' Talon of the Hawk 10th anniversary tour, and they've also just announced a headlining tour for after that, with great openers Oceanator and Gladie. Tickets for the new dates are on sale this Friday (3/10) with presales beforehand.

NYC gets a stop on May 31 at Webster Hall. All dates are listed below.

AJJ -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 12 - Dream Master Mixtape - Yuma, AZ

May 19 - Portland, ME @ Aura *

May 20 - Long Island, NY @ The Paramount *

May 22 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

May 23 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

May 25 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

May 26 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

May 30 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

May 31 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

June 1 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #

June 3 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

June 4 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony #

June 6 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC #

June 7 - Rehoboth, DE @ Dogfish Head (AJJ Only)

June 8 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

June 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

June 10 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Oct 21 - When We Were Young - Las Vegas, NV

Oct 22 - When We Were Young - Las Vegas, NV

* = support for The Front Bottoms

# = w/ Oceanator & Gladie