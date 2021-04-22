AKAI SOLO & Navy Blue announce collaborative album, ‘True Sky’ (watch the “Incursio Fur” video)

Two staples from NYC's thriving underground/experimental rap scene, AKAI SOLO and Navy Blue, have announced a collaborative album, True Sky, due in May via Break All Records/Freedom Sounds (ore-order). The first single is "Incursio Fur," which is a fine example of the hazy, dizzying, psychedelic twist on rap that these two have become known for. Listen and watch the video below. Back cover/tracklist below too.