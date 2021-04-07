Alabama Shakes’ Steve Johnson says he’s innocent of child abuse charges, to be released on bond

In March, Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson was arrested on multiple child abuse charges. He recently claimed that he is innocent of the charges, and WAFF 48 reports that will be released on a bond of $26,500. The article reads:

A judge granted Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson a bond of $26,500 for child abuse charges, two probation violations, and violation of protection order. Johnson’s defense requested today’s bond hearing. Johnson has been in jail for over two weeks for not turning himself in for two pending warrants and allegedly violating probation conditions. Johnson’s defense team say they nor Johnson were aware of the warrants. “He’s not been on the run, he’s been trying to evade the police, he’s not been trying to do anything but go see his family, go to church, go to the grocery store, do normal things and then this just came out of the blue and took everybody by surprise,” said Johnson’s attorney Nick Lough.

Previously, Lough told The Associated Press, "Steve Johnson maintains his innocence on all of these allegations. And that’s what they are, allegations."

In 2019, Johnson was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order, issued after his ex-wife accused him of breaking into her home, choking, injuring, and stalking her. He pled guilty to violating the protection order in March of 2020.