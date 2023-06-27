Alabaster DePlume announces new album ‘Come with Fierce Grace,’ shares “Did You Know”

Alabaster DePlume has announced a new LP, following his 2022 album Gold. The new project, Come With Fierce Grace, is primarily comprised of instrumentals, and is set for release on September 8 via International Anthem (pre-order). Much of the music on Come With Fierce Grace came from sessions at London studio Total Refreshment Centre, and Alabaster produced and arranged the album himself--“The great thing wants to happen, let us allow it to happen,” he says. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Come With Fierce Grace below.

Today, alongside the album announcement, Alabaster released lead single "Did You Know," featuring guest vocalist (and drummer) Momoko Gill (aka MettaShiba). It's one of the few tracks with vocals, or with featured contributors--others include Falle Nioke, Donna Thompson, and Sons Of Kemet and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner. "Did You Know" is a stripped-down, meditative composition with rambling strings and winds under MettaShiba's breathy voice. The lyrics are a reinterpretation of an original poem featured on Gold. Listen below.

Alabaster is fresh off a performance at Glastonbury, and still has several UK/EU and North American tour dates coming up. He comes to Brooklyn on September 22 at Elsewhere. All dates below.

Alabaster DePlume, Come With Fierce Grace loading...

Come With Fierce Grace Tracklist

1. Sibomandi (feat. Falle Nioke)

2. What Can It Take

3. To That Voice And Say

4. Greek Honey Slick (feat. Tom Skinner)

5. Give Me Away

6. Fall On Flowers

7. Did You Know (feat. Momoko Gill, MettaShiba)

8. Levels of Human

9. Not Even Sobbing

10. The Best Thing In The World

11. Naked Like Water (feat. Donna Thompson)

12. Broken Again

Alabaster DePlume -- 2023 Live Dates

7 Jul 2023 - Rotterdam, The Netherlands @ North Sea Jazz

9 Jul 2023 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Festival de la Cité

14 Jul 2023 - Ghent, Belgium @ Boomtown

15 Jul 2023 - Paris, France @ Paris Jazz

5 Aug 2023 - Eigg, Scotland @ Howlin' Fling

11 Aug 2023 - Dorset, UK @ We Out Here

19 Aug 2023 - Buckinghamshire, UK @ Stowaway

20 Aug 2023 - Brecon Beacons, Wales @ GreenMan

26 Aug 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Getty

27 Aug 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

29 Aug 2023 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop -Tickets

30 Aug 2023 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge

1 Sep 2023 - Modesto, CA @ The Speakeasy at Greens on Tenth

2 Sep 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

3 Sep 2023 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Kuumbawa Jazz Center

5 Sep 2023 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

6 Sep 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

8 Sep 2023 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10 Sep 2023 - Denver, CO @ Ophelia's

15 Sep 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Co-Prosperity

16 Sep 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Co-Prosperity

17 Sep 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Rivoli

18 Sep 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

20 Sep 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Music Box Village

22 Sep 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

7 Nov 2023 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

8 Nov 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

9 Nov 2023 - Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

10 Nov 2023 - London, UK @ KOKO, Pitchfork Music Festival

11 Nov 2023 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

12 Nov 2023 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk