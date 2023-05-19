Alabaster DePlume releases two-song single, announces North American tour

London musician Alabaster DePlume has just released a new two-song single and announced a North American tour, which goes down after a Europe tour with Bon Iver and an appearance at the London edition of Pitchfork Festival. The new single follows last year's great GOLD - Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love, a sprawling double album that connects the dots between roaming jazz odysseys and concise sophisti-pop/art pop songs, and the new single finds him sticking to his jazz side. He made it with Rozi Plain on bass, drummer Momoko Gill and Conrad Singh on guitar, which he refers to as "one of the most creative yet resilient groups I’ve put together." Listen below.

The North American tour wraps up in NYC on September 22 at Elsewhere Hall. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

ALABASTER DEPLUME: 2023 TOUR

24 May 2023 - Falmouth, UK @ Cornish Bank

25 May 2023 - Stroud, UK @ Jazz Stroud

27 May 2023 - Liege, Belgium @ Jazz a Liege

6 Jun 2023 - Tilburg, The Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium [supporting Bon Iver]

10 Jun 2023 - Alentejo, Portugal @ Waking Life

14 Jun 2023 - Vienna, Austria @ Open Air Arena Wien [supporting Bon Iver]

15 Jun 2023 - Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall [supporting Bon Iver]

19 Jun 2023 - Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!Rasen [supporting Bon Iver]

23 Jun 2023 - Somerset, UK @ Park Stage, Glastonbury

7 Jul 2023 - Rotterdam, The Netherlands @ North Sea Jazz

9 Jul 2023 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Festival de la Cité

14 Jul 2023 - Ghent, Belgium @ Boomtown

15 Jul 2023 - Paris, France @ Paris Jazz

5 Aug 2023 - Eigg, Scotland, UK @ Howlin' Fling

11 Aug 2023 - Dorset, UK @ We Out Here

19 Aug 2023 - Buckinghamshire, UK @ Stowaway

20 Aug 2023 - Brecon Beacons, Wales @ GreenMan

26 Aug 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Getty

27 Aug 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

29 Aug 2023 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

30 Aug 2023 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge

1 Sep 2023 - Modesto, CA @ The Speakeasy at Greens on Tenth

2 Sep 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

5 Sep 2023 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

6 Sep 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

8 Sep 2023 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10 Sep 2023 - Denver, CO @ Ophelia's

15 Sep 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Co-Prosperity Sphere

16 Sep 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Co-Prosperity Sphere

17 Sep 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Rivoli

18 Sep 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

22 Sep 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

10-Nov-2023 - London, UK @ KOKO, Pitchfork Music Festival