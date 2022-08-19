Alamo Drafthouse hosting Willy Wonka parties with Veruca Salt & Mike Teavee actors in 11 cities

Alamo Drafthouse is taking enduring 1971 family film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory on a tour of 11 of its theaters in September, featuring post-screening Q&As with actors who played kids Veruca Salt (Julie Dawn Cole) and Mike Teavee (Paris Thenemen). They're calling it the "Ultimate Willy Wonka Party" and the screenings will happen in Houston, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Ashburn (VA), Woodbridge (VA), Charlottesville, DC, Brooklyn and Yonkers.

Alamo also says there will "be some movie party props to take home." Dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn date is 9/13 and the Yonkers screening is 9/14. Tickets are on sale.

Watch the trailer for Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory below.