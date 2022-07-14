Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island w/ RZA’s Flying Guillotine Bar opens next week

The long-in-the-works Staten Island location of Alamo Drafthouse is finally set to open on Friday, July 22 at 2636 Hylan Park Blvd. The most distinguishing feature of this location is Flying Guillotine, bar and martial arts films museum that is a collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA. There's also a martial-arts-themed "board-breaking" photo op in the lobby. Check out a few photos in this post.

“Bringing the coolest movie experience to ‘Shaolin,'" says RZA, “with a bar designed with the aesthetics of the Wu-Tang vibe – like Flying Guillotine – and an extensive collection of memorabilia, this location will surely be a place of many fun memories for Staten Islanders.”

Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island features nine theaters with 893 fully reclining seats. During its first week "soft opening" period through July 27, you can get 25% off food and non-alcoholic beverages. Check out the initial lineup of movies and buy tickets here.

Meanwhile, Alamo Downtown Manhattan has their free Summer Movies Series titled Dancing Under the Stars, which takes place at the outdoor plaza at 28 Liberty. It started this Wednesday (7/13) with Dirty Dancing and future free screenings include La La Land on August 24 and In the Heights on September 21. Screenings open at 6:30 PM and start at 7 PM. More info is here.

