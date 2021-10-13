Alamo Drafthouse’s Manhattan location finally opening next week

Alamo Drafthouse is finally opening its long-in-the-works Manhattan location next week. Part of the 28 Liberty complex in the Financial District, the new Alamo Drafthouse opens on Monday, October 18 with 14 screens and 598 seats total.

“The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster for our industry, but through it all we’ve believed in the future of this industry,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor said in a statement to Variety. “Opening our Lower Manhattan theater is an expression of our belief that audiences will always seek elevated, communal moviegoing experiences like ours.”

There will be specials on food and non-alcoholic drinks through October 21 while the new Alamo trains its staff. Opening week films include No Time to Die, Halloween Kills, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Last Duel, and more. Tickets are on sale.

In addition to its theaters, the Manhattan Alamo also features The Press Room, which is a museum, letterpress print show, bar and private event space that will "display sections from a vast archive of more than 60,000 letterpress film advertising plates spanning the 1930’s through the 1980’s." Says Alamo founder Tim League, “The Press Room bar’s archive of over 60,000 vintage newspaper movie ad plates spans the history of 20th century cinema, and is a testament to Alamo Drafthouse’s ongoing commitment to making moviegoing a truly special experience." The Press Room also boasts nearly 50 beers on tap.

It's been a rough year for Alamo Drafthouse, with the theater chain filing for Chapter 11 at the start of the year, bringing in new backers and closing a few of its locations.

Alamo is still planning on opening its Staten Island location, along with new theaters in St. Louis and Washington, DC, in 2022.