Alamo hosting Asteroid City screenings w/ Wes Anderson Q&A ++ collectable lunchboxes, more

Wes Anderson's new film Asteroid City is out June 16 in NYC and Los Angeles, and goes wide on June 23, but you can see it early via Alamo Drafthouse, which is hosting advance screenings at their theaters on June 12. They've also got a line of exclusive merch, including a retro style lunchbox and thermos set.

The Brooklyn screening, which was announced this morning and unsurprisingly is already sold out, will host a Q&A with Wes Anderson and the cast that will also be broadcast at Alamo's other theaters.

Additionally, Alamo will have custom letterpress postcards at screenings opening weekend nationwide, and will be offering a Asteroid City Lager brewed by Dogfish Head that comes in collectable cans, More info on all of Alamo's Asteroid City stuff is here.

Asteroid City has a seriously impressive cast, even for a Wes Anderson film, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

Check out pics of the lunchbox and beer, and watch the Asteroid City trailer, below.

asteroid city alamo lunchbox loading...