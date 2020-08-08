Alan Peters, former Agnostic Front bassist, RIP

Alan Peters, who played in Agnostic Front from 1987-1990 and is on their 1987 album Liberty And Justice For..., has died. The band shared the sad news on their Facebook:

Today was a very sad day. We lost a solid a brother, a good friend, and a past bandmate who was part of the magic and making of our Liberty And Justice For... LP. Alan Peters is no longer with us. We would often see each other here and there mostly in Dallas. Last time he didn’t make the show and we figured we’d catch him a few months later. Sadly that never happened. Our deepest condolences for the Peters family. Alan had deep roots in the Pittsburgh scene and NYHC scene. Rest In Peace my brother, you will not be forgotten...

In addition to Agnostic Front, Alan also played in NYHC bands Crawlpappy and Absolution. Rest in peace, Alan.