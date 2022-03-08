Alanis Morissette extends ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour w/ Garbage & Beth Orton

After multiple postponements, Alanis Morissette finally embarked on her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1995 album, alt-rock classic Jagged Little Pill, last summer. She's now extended that tour into the summer of 2022, adding dates in Europe and the UK in June, and North American dates in July and August. Like the last leg, Garbage will provide support for most of the North American shows, with Beth Orton opening the European and UK dates. See all dates below.

There's a new NYC-area show at Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on July 21, with support TBA. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 9 at 10 AM local time.

ALANIS MORISSETTE: 2022 TOUR

06-09 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena !

06-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome !

06-14 Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena !

06-16 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena !

06-19 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO HYDRO !

06-21 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena !

06-23 Birmingham, England - United Arena !

06-24 Leeds, England - First Direct Arena !

06-25 Manchester, England - Manchester Arena !

06-28 London, England - The 02 !

06-29 London, England - The 02 !

07-10 Ottawa, Ontario - Ottawa Bluesfest

07-12 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre @

07-13 London, Ontario - Rock the Park Fest

07-17 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage @

07-19 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts @

07-21 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07-23 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater @

07-24 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center @

07-27 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome @

07-28 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place @

07-31 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena @

08-02 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater @

08-04 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre @

08-06 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

! - w/ Beth Orton

@ - w/ Garbage