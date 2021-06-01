Alanis Morissette reschedules tour w/ Garbage & Liz Phair, shares “On the Road Again” w/ Willie Nelson

Alanis Morissette announced a 25th anniversary tour for her 1995 alt-rock classic Jagged Little Pill back in 2019, scheduled for summer of 2020 with killer support from Garbage and Liz Phair. It's been postponed due to COVID since then, and now the dates have been rescheduled once again, hopefully for the final time. There are also new shows added, as well as the cancellation of the Toronto date, and the postponement of Australia, New Zealand, and Philippines shows until November of 2022.

The North American leg of the tour now starts in Austin on August 12, and stops in Dallas, Tampa, Charlotte, Raleigh, Camden NJ (BB&T Pavilion on August 26), Wantagh NY (Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 29), Holmdel NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center on September 1), Cincinnati, Nashville, Denver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and more, wrapping up in Los Angeles (October 5 and 6 at Hollywood Bowl). European shows begin in the end of October and continue through the end of November. See all dates below.

Tickets to the rescheduled dates are on sale now, and the new dates go on sale Friday June 4 at 10 AM local time, with a mailing list presale starting Thursday June 3 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of hitting the road, Alanis shared a new piano ballad version of "On the Road Again" where she duets with Willie Nelson. Stream that below.

Liz Phair's first album in eleven years, Soberish, comes out Friday (6/4), and Garbage's first album in five years, No Gods No Masters, is due out June 11.

ALANIS MORISSETTE: 2021-2022 TOUR

Aug 12, 2021 Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin, TX *

Aug 13, 2021 Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX *

Aug 14, 2021 Walmart AMP Rogers, AR *

Aug 17, 2021 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL *

Aug 18, 2021 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL *

Aug 20, 2021 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA *

Aug 21, 2021 PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC *

Aug 22, 2021 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC *

Aug 25, 2021 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA *

Aug 26, 2021 BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ *

Aug 28, 2021 XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT *

Aug 29, 2021 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY *

Aug 31, 2021 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD *

Sep 1, 2021 PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ *

Sep 3, 2021 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford, NH *

Sep 4, 2021 Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA *

Sep 5, 2021 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY *

Sep 8, 2021 Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

Sep 10, 2021 Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN *

Sep 11, 2021 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL *

Sep 12, 2021 DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI *

Sep 15, 2021 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH *

Sep 17, 2021 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN *

Sep 18, 2021 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO *

Sep 19, 2021 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO *

Sep 22, 2021 Ball Arena Denver, CO *

Sep 23, 2021 USANA Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT *

Sep 25, 2021 Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA *

Sep 27, 2021 White River Amphitheatre Seattle, WA *

Sep 29, 2021 Concord Pavilion Concord, CA *

Sep 30, 2021 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre San Diego, CA *

Oct 2, 2021 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV *

Oct 3, 2021 Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ *

Oct 5, 2021 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA *

Oct 6, 2021 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA *

Oct 28, 2021 Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, Germany #

Oct 29, 2021 Royal Arena Copenhagen, Denmark #

Oct 31, 2021 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands #

Nov 3, 2021 Arena Budapest, Hungary #

Nov 6, 2021 Expo Hall Warsaw, Poland #

Nov 8, 2021 Mediolanum Forum Milan, Italy #

Nov 10, 2021 Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, Spain #

Nov 11, 2021 WiZink Center Madrid, Spain #

Nov 13, 2021 AccorHotels Arena Paris, France #

Nov 15, 2021 Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England #

Nov 16, 2021 First Direct Arena Leeds, United Kingdom #

Nov 18, 2021 SSE Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom #

Nov 21, 2021 Manchester Arena Manchester, United Kingdom #

Nov 23, 2021 The O2 London, United Kingdom #

Nov 24, 2021 The O2 London, United Kingdom #

Nov 25, 2021 3Arena Dublin, Ireland #

Nov 5, 2022 RAC Arena Perth, Australia %

Nov 8, 2022 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia %

Nov 9, 2022 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia %

Nov 11, 2022 Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Australia %

Nov 14, 2022 Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand %

Nov 18, 2022 Mall Of Asia Arena Manila, Philippines ^

Nov 19, 2022 Mall Of Asia Arena Manila, Philippines ^

* - w/ Garbage and Liz Phair

# - w/ Liz Phair

% - w/ Julia Stone

^ - w/ Up Dharma Down