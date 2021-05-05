Alastor put a punk spin on psych-doom with “Death Cult” (watch the video)

Swedish psych-doomers Alastor will follow 2018's Slave To The Grave with a new album, Onwards and Downwards, on May 28 via RidingEasy Records (pre-order). "If our last album Slave to the Grave were about death, this record is more about madness," said guitarist Hampus Sandell. “You can look at the whole record as one person’s gradual slip into insanity. An ongoing nightmare without end. It also sums up the state of the world around us as this year has clearly shown.”

We're premiering the video for "Death Cult," which channels all the evil, fuzzed-out Sabbath worship that you'd expect from this band, but revs it up to a punk speed and adds in some pounding "I Wanna Be Your Dog" style piano. The video is appropriately grainy and vintage looking. Check it out below...

Tracklist

01. The Killer In My Skull

02. Dead Things In Jars

03. Death Cult

04. Nightmare Trip

05. Pipsvängen

06. Onwards and Downwards

07. Lost and Never Found