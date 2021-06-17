Albany emo band Hate Club releasing debut LP (stream a track)

Albany emo band Hate Club is releasing their first full-length album, Tightly Wound, on August 13, and we're premiering lead single "Eat More." "Feeling stuck is a common theme we write about," the band tells us. "'Eat More' explores the dichotomy of wanting to improve your life but feeling comfortable making familiar decisions like staying up too late, forgetting to eat, or struggling to get up off the couch. And the fear that what if you do make those changes and your life stays the same?"

That anxiety is matched by chunky power chords and tender, yearning melodies that will take you right back to turn-of-the-millennium emo. Hate Club do a lot of justice to that sound, as you can hear for yourself below...

