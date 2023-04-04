Albert Hammond Jr announces new solo LP & tour, shares “100-99″ ft GoldLink
The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr will release Melodies on Hiatus, his fifth solo album, on June 23 via Red Bull Records. The album includes contributions from Rainsford, GoldLink, Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders, and Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens.
The first single from the album is "100-99," which also opens the album and features GoldLink. “I grew up listening to 90s hip-hop, and I would always gravitate towards the melodic hooks in the songs I heard on the radio, specifically anything Dr. Dre was producing or rapping on,” Albert says. “Years later, I noticed myself pulling from the style of those melodic lines in my guitar work, even though it wasn’t obvious to anyone else as I was so directly associated with being in a rock band. ‘100-99’ was something I’ve wanted to do for some time—work with a rapper over a beat and guitar part I wrote—and it’s really exciting that I was able to do it with GoldLink.” Watch the video below.
Albert has also announced a few live show happening in September, including two in NYC: Racket on 9/14 and Music Hall of Williamsburg on 9/15. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time. All dates are below.
Melodies on Hiatus:
1. 100-99 feat. GoldLink
2. Downtown Fred
3. Old Man
4. Darlin’
5. Thoughtful Distress feat. Matt Helders & Steve Stevens
6. Libertude
7. Memo of Hate
8. Home Again
9. I Got You
10. Caught by Night
11. Dead Air
12. One Chance
13. Remember feat. Rainsford
14. 818
15. Fast Kitten
16. I’d Never Leave
17. Never Stop
18. False Alarm
19. Alright Tomorrow feat. Rainsford
ALBERT HAMMOND JR LIVE
September 14—New York, NY—Racket
September 15—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg
September 16—Windham, NY—Cave Mountain Festival
September 20—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo's 365 Club
September 21—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre