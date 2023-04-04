Albert Hammond Jr announces new solo LP & tour, shares “100-99″ ft GoldLink

The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr will release Melodies on Hiatus, his fifth solo album, on June 23 via Red Bull Records. The album includes contributions from Rainsford, GoldLink, Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders, and Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens.

The first single from the album is "100-99," which also opens the album and features GoldLink. “I grew up listening to 90s hip-hop, and I would always gravitate towards the melodic hooks in the songs I heard on the radio, specifically anything Dr. Dre was producing or rapping on,” Albert says. “Years later, I noticed myself pulling from the style of those melodic lines in my guitar work, even though it wasn’t obvious to anyone else as I was so directly associated with being in a rock band. ‘100-99’ was something I’ve wanted to do for some time—work with a rapper over a beat and guitar part I wrote—and it’s really exciting that I was able to do it with GoldLink.” Watch the video below.

Albert has also announced a few live show happening in September, including two in NYC: Racket on 9/14 and Music Hall of Williamsburg on 9/15. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time. All dates are below.

attachment-Albert-Hammond-Jr-Melodies-on-Hiatus loading...

Melodies on Hiatus:

1. 100-99 feat. GoldLink

2. Downtown Fred

3. Old Man

4. Darlin’

5. Thoughtful Distress feat. Matt Helders & Steve Stevens

6. Libertude

7. Memo of Hate

8. Home Again

9. I Got You

10. Caught by Night

11. Dead Air

12. One Chance

13. Remember feat. Rainsford

14. 818

15. Fast Kitten

16. I’d Never Leave

17. Never Stop

18. False Alarm

19. Alright Tomorrow feat. Rainsford

ALBERT HAMMOND JR LIVE

September 14—New York, NY—Racket

September 15—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 16—Windham, NY—Cave Mountain Festival

September 20—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo's 365 Club

September 21—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre