Albert Hammond Jr shares 8 more songs from new LP ‘Melodies On Hiatus’ (watch the “Old Man” video)

Albert Hammond Jr announced his upcoming album Melodies On Hiatus last month with Goldlink-featuring single "100-99." Today, The Strokes guitarist released eight more songs from the 19-track album--on which Albert says, “I wrote it in one way, life ended up in a different way, and it still resonates with me.” In addition to the Goldlink feature, shreddy new track "Thoughtful Distress" comes with contributions from Matt Helders (of Arctic Monkeys) and Steve Stevens (guitarist to Billy Idol). Still to come is a feature by Rainsford.

Melodies On Hiatus was co-written with Simon Wilcox, mixed by Tony Hoffer, and mastered by Dave Cooley. Albert continues, "I'm going through changes — and these songs reflect behaviors and moments of mine — but as time has gone on, they have taken shape and become universal. I think that's a testament to the words Simon wrote and how they fit with the melodies." Read his full statement below.

Other songs released today include disco-inspired "Downtown Fred," new wave-infused "Old Man" and "Darlin,'" "Libertude," "Home Again," and more. "Old Man" comes with a film-noir-esque music video directed by Angela Ricciardi. Check out the video and stream all the new songs below.

Melodies On Hiatus comes out in full on June 23 via Red Bull Records. Albert has a brief tour coming up supporting the album, beginning in NYC on September 14 at Racket. All dates below.

I'm going through changes — and these songs reflect behaviors and moments of mine — but as time has gone on, they have taken shape and become universal. I think that's a testament to the words Simon wrote and how they fit with the melodies. I think this is the best collection of music that I have made. I wasn't trying to make a double album; I wanted to make a deconstruction of a band. Gus and I would make demos, and then we would build them out with a band and expand on them. This time we thought, why don't we leave them in their drum machine demo form and make an album like that? What a contrast to Francis Trouble. This is the first time I've written lyrics with someone like this. She wrote lyrics to my demos. So there were phrasings I might not even keep if I were to write lyrics, but she kept some of those — I think it's very interesting, little one-off things you say in the moment, she would write around them. It weirdly sounds and feels more like me than when I write them myself. I think it's clearer because she is so talented. I was in one place when I made the album and then another place now, and the music and lyrics still hit as hard. That's the meaning of it. I wrote it in one way, life ended up in a different way, and it still resonates with me. I think it has a story, an arc, and I tried to make it varied musically and melodically so it felt like something spanning a career and not just an album. This is this guy's life, sonically. I don't know what more I can say about it. You also need both sides — let's not get so serious about it; it's just music, you know? It's just that music feels serious because it can hit your unconscious mind or your soul. It hits somewhere in your gut and makes you think in a different way. It can change your perspective on stuff. And that's so cool.

ALBERT HAMMOND JR -- 2023 LIVE DATES

September 14—New York, NY—Racket

September 15—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 16—Windham, NY—Cave Mountain Festival

September 20—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo's 365 Club

September 21—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre