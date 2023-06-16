This week in Indie Basement, we've got reviews of seven new records: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's second trip into metal terrain; Django Django's sprawling, guest-filled double album Off Planet; Creep Show (John Grant + Cabaret Voltaire's Stephen Mallinder); Detroit anomalies Bonny Doon; and Roddy Bottum & Joey Holman's loud and out duo Man on Man; plus EPs from Spoon and Hand Habits.

Over in Notable Releases, Andrew reviews new albums from Home Is Where, Killer Mike, the new Sigur Ros (which was just announced yesterday), Queens of the Stone Age, Boris & Uniform, and more.

Need more? The posthumous fifth Sparklehorse album is finally coming out; Field Music's Peter Brewis announced his second solo album; CHAI announced their fourth album; Sonny & The Sunsets announced a new one, too; My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields got a signature fuzz pedal; and Love & Rockets proved to be a reunion tour worth catching.

Head below for this week's reviews.

ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Django Django - Off Planet (Because Music)

ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Django Django - Off Planet (Because Music)

Guest-filled, all-over-the-place and energized by a palpable sense of fun, Django Django's sprawling double album is their best since their debut

In the late 2010s when Django Django were just starting and didn't have a lot of their own music to share, bandleader and drummer David Maclean used to make Midnight Maxi Mixes that were a treasure trove of rare grooves and obscure 12" singles, alongside tracks from contemporaries, and the occasional well-known hit. There were no rules; dub rubbed up against hip hop, electro, krautrock and tropicalia, and they served as a sonic mood board to inspire their own music. With the release of their 2012 debut, the Scottish group settled into a more defined sound, but that Maxi Mix freewheeling, anything-goes spirit can be heard on the band's sprawling 21-song, 80-minute double album Off Planet.

Born out of lockdown, Maclean and the rest of the group adopted a "don't say no to anything" ethos, exploring any idea and inviting friends to collaborate. The title came from filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky's infamous failed attempt at adapting Frank Herbert's Dune, where he wanted a different band to soundtrack the different planets. Each of the album's four "Planets" (aka the sides of the double vinyl) were to have their own themes, though as the album progressed they abandoned that idea but kept the title. "It’s the unexpected juxtapositions in our records that get us excited and so they ended up all being mixed up a bit," Maclean told us.

While a lot to take in, Off Planet is easily the most fun Django Django album since the first, with forays into house, afrobeats, disco, techno, new wave, reggae, acid jazz, you name it, alongside their signature brand of indie dance. They also didn't worry about whether they'd be able to play everything live or not, which brings a freeing energy as well. Some of the collabs are inspired: Jack Penate, who works with SAULT a lot these days, provides a soaring falsetto for joyous, shuffling house track "No Time"; Rebecca "Self Esteem" Taylor brings her unique energy to "Complete Me" which owes a little to Janet Jackson and Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock; and Yuuko Sings spices up banger "Don't Touch That Dial" with her quirky vibe.

The album was released not unlike Beach House's Once Twice Melody, with entire sides dropped in monthly installments, which makes each Planet its own mini-LP, featuring irresistible dancepop songs alongside crate-digger excursions, and that may be the best way to digest the record, by exploring one planet before moving on to the next strange new world. You may not make it through the whole thing at once, but it's all worth exploring and, if you keep this in rotation, you'll continue to make discoveries.

--

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation (KGLW)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation (KGLW)

King Gizzard use thrash metal to tell a tale of environmental doom and "witches and dragons and shit"

King Gizzard finally let the Lizard loose. The prolific Aussie chameleons' 24th album in just over a decade has them changing their stripes back to the thrash metal they embraced on 2019's Infest the Rats' Nests. “When we made Rats’ Nest, it felt experimental,” says bandleader Stu Mackenzie. “Like, ‘Here’s this music that some of us grew up on but we’d never had the guts or confidence to really play before, so let’s give it a go and see what happens’. And when we made that album we were like, ‘Fuck, why did it take us so long to do this?’ It’s just so much fun to play that music, and those songs work so well when we play them live. So we always had it in our minds to make another metal record.”

Deep breath, PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation is, as its very long title suggests, also a concept album, mixing modern day environmental issues with fantasy elements. “We wanted to start the story in the real world, and then send it to hell,” says Mackenzie. “It’s about humankind and it’s about planet Earth but it’s also about witches and dragons and shit.” That story, specifically, is a not-too-distant future tale of how Earth's residents resort to witchcraft to solve our planet's environmental crisis after ignoring it past the point of no return. Unfortunately in doing so they unleash a dragon who may bring about the end of the world.

Knowing the basic plot, you can glean a little of what's going on via shouts of "WITCHCRAFT!" and "DRAG-ON-IC! A-POC-A-LYPSE!," but the message takes a back seat to the heavy shredding that King Gizzard are clearly having a blast playing. (The story is also presented as a 15-minute spoken fable on a vinyl-only bonus track titled "Dawn of Eternal Night.") I cannot speak to the authenticity of the music -- while friends listened to Slayer and Metallica in high school, I was into The Housemartins -- but it feels both dragonic and apocalyptic as the band rip and shred and bellow with glee. McKenzie seems to especially be having fun; his signature KG "WOOOO"s feel genuinely ecstatic, and when he goes low and growly he emits a tone that's somewhere between throat-singing and an electric didgeridoo run through a vocoder, which is pretty rad. He and the band are all seriously good musicians -- they've devoted at least three albums to microtonic instruments -- who also know how to write hooky music all of which comes through here. Is this real metal? You're asking the wrong guy, but it's a lot of fun and might just might give you something to think about while banging your head.

--

Creep Show - Yawning Abyss (Bella Union)

Creep Show - Yawning Abyss (Bella Union)

Second album from collaboration between John Grant, Cabaret Voltaire's Stephen Mallinder and 1/3rd of Tuung

"Computers are such strange bedfellows," John Grant sings on the opening song from the second album by Creep Show, his collaboration with Wrangler -- aka Cabaret Voltaire's Stephen Mallinder, and Tuung's Phil Winter and Ben "Benge" Edwards. Grant is no stranger to synthesizers -- see 2013's Pale Green Ghosts -- but Creep Show are a distinctive combination of icy Kraftwerk/industrial-style backing, Grant's full-throated, big hearted lyrics and delivery, and Malinder's more insidious vocal style. Yawning Abyss is a clear product of the pandemic, with songs like "Wise" and "The Bellows," mixing decaying nostalgia with dread and doom: "Everybody says they didn’t see it coming," Grant sings on the title track, "it was more like hissing Sleestacks moving slowly, slithering with confidence." Malinder brings the same menacing whisper to Creep Show he did to Cabaret Voltaire, but with the more lush backing, it puts his voice in a new setting, giving "Matinee" a similar, sinewy charm to '80s group Shriekback. Grant, meanwhile, is often transformed via vocoder which also brings a unique feel to his established glammy melodic tendencies. Edwards and Winter make it all sound fantastic, fun, modern and just a little eerie. In a world where it's hard to be surprised anymore, Yawning Abyss takes familiar elements and fashions something totally new.

--

Bonny Doon - Let There Be Music (ANTI-)

Bonny Doon - Let There Be Music (ANTI-)

Detroit trio get help from Katie Crutchfield on their hopeful third album

Bonny Doon are a bit of an anomaly in the Detroit scene, with a warm, pastoral folk-rock style that seems to have grown, through freak pollination, like a dandelion up through a crack in the concrete =. Music like this does not usually exist in the Motor City. Let There Be Music is the band's third album and first for ANTI- after records on Woodsist and Salinas, and it's also their first in five years. In that time, the band toured as part of Waxahatchee, with Katie Crutchfield then asking the band's singer-guitarists, Bill Lennox and Bobby Colombo, to collaborate on her Saint Cloud album. That whole process ended up having a profound effect on Bonny Doon, who say it "raised the ceiling on our imagination." Let There Be Music is gentle and easygoing, owing to '60s sunshine pop, a little Jonathan Richman, and a sprinkling of '70s granola. Crutchfield sings backup on nearly every song, and brings an extra layer of warmth to wistful songs like "San Francisco," "Maybe Today," and the bouncy, inviting title track. (Woods' Jarvis Taveniere, who mixed the album, and keyboardist Kyle Forester add a lot, too.) The band members went through some stuff since the last album (didn't we all), but offer a sunny hopefulness with these songs that are instantly appealing.

--

Man On Man - Provincetown (Polyvinyl)

Man On Man - Provincetown (Polyvinyl)

Album #2 from the very out duo of Roddy Bottom and Joey Holman is louder and brasher than their debut, with J Mascis adding extra noise

Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen) and Joey Holman are back with their second Man on Man album, which was named for the famous LGBTQ destination in Massachusetts where most of the album was recorded and where they had their first home together. Man on Man and Provincetown is about as out as you can get, lyrically, with songs about appropriation of gay culture by straight dudes, their mixed relationship with hookup apps, one titled "Gloryhole," and more, all delivered with their signature sense of humor. Musically, though, Provincetown is a decidedly louder and more upbeat album then Man on Man's debut, blending the kind of ultra-catchy indie rock Bottom made in Imperial Teen with shoegaze and dance music. Adding to the volume is J. Mascis who offers up some signature ragged guitar heroics on closing track "Hush." Man on Man may be a bit much for some, but the hooks are undeniable.

--

Spoon - Memory Dust EP (Matador)

Spoon - Memory Dust EP (Matador)

New EP from features two very good new Spoon songs and a Bo Diddley cover

While making last year's excellent Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon left a few songs unfinished. Not cutting room floor material, just ones they hadn't quite figured out. Energized by their 2022 tour for the album, they returned to Austin and those songs which they then completed in quick fashion and those make up most of Spoon's new EP. "Sugar Babies" is as good as anything on Lucifer, powered by acoustic guitar, piano and lots of swagger, while "Silver Girl" is the kind of strutting slow-burn Spoon excel at. Sandwiched in between is a rolicking cover of Bo Diddley's "She's Fine, She's Mine" that goes for purposefully echoey, low-fi atmosphere; it sounds as if it was recorded in the back of a bar that is located in a cave. What other half-finished songs do Britt Daniel and co have laying around the studio?

--

Hand Habits - Sugar the Bruise (Fat Possum)

Hand Habits - Sugar the Bruise (Fat Possum)

Now signed to Fat Possum, Meg Duffy sounds more confident than ever

It's been a real treat watching Meg Duffy's Hand Habits evolve in real time. Their debut was nicely textured folk rock, but Meg's confidence grew with the next two albums, incorporating more sounds, more styles, and more instrumental muscle, not to mention Meg becoming a much stronger singer. Last year's Fun House was a big step up, but this six-song EP sounds like Hand Habits have finally arrived. (It's also their first for Fat Possum after two albums on Secretly Canadian.) The songwriting prowess, the performances, and use of the studio are all light years away from Wildly Idle (Humble Before The Void) which was released just six years ago. You get widescreen, swaying anthems destined for use in film and television ("Something Wrong") and flights of fancy ("Gift of the Human Curse," "Andy in Stereo"), alongside delicate folk ("Private Life'). Best of all is "The Bust of Nefertiti" which starts off like a gentle rock song but seamlessly morphs into a house jam? You can listen 20 times and still wonder how Meg did that. As good as Sugar the Bruise is, it still feels like a rev up for what's next.

--

