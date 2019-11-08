1

Inspired by the organ-heavy sound of Felt's "Song for William S. Harvey," Dusty Reske formed Rocketship in 1993 and released their debut single -- '90s indiepop classic "Hey Hey Girl" -- on the Bus Stop label the next year, and their fantastic first album, A Certain Smile, a Certain Sadness, in 1996 via Slumberland. From there, Dusty guided Rocketship further from public view, releasing ambient album Garden of Delights in 1999, and then disappeared until 2006's Here Comes... Rocketship which was only released as a CD-R. From there it was mostly radio silence, though the band played an excellent set at NYC Popfest in 2014.

So what a nice surprise to see a brand new Rocketship album out in the world. It's their highest-profile, fullest-production release since their debut, out via Darla Records, and I'm happy to report it's not just good but genuinely great. Almost shockingly so. Dusty's found a great new collaborator in Ellen Osborn, who sings lead on at least half of the songs here -- "she was just the kind of singer that I had always wanted to work with" Dusty told chickfactor -- with a voice that can do ethereal, coquettish and alluring qualities, depending on what the song needs.

It's a good thing too, as Thanks to You covers a lot of ground, musically, though all of it probably falls on the spectrum between Stereolab to Saint Etienne. (There's still a lot of ground, there.) The album opens with the dazzling "Under Streetlights Shadow" which is like if The Cardigans and The Field Mice merged, jazzy but shy and with a little fantastic guitar solo that comes out of nowhere. The album pulls lots of rabbits out of its hat like that: blasting, tremelo'd guitar worthy of Kevin Shields on the otherwise baroque "Nothing Deep Inside"; a wall-of-sound worthy of Phil Spector dive-bombing the middle of "I Just Can't Get Enough of You"; and the manic Peter Hook-style bass on almost punky "Milk-Aisle Smiles." This is the kind of ambitious record shoegaze bands made in the mid-'90s and if it had come out in 1994 it probably would've been talked about in the same breath as The Boo Radleys' Giant Steps.

Thanks to You also has a danceable side which is just as sweeping and ambitious as the rest of the album, with the gorgeous, string-laden "Outer Otherness," and funky duet "I Don't Know Why I'm Still in Love With You" that's like a "Don't You Want Me?" for 2019. Two weeks ago I didn't realize this record existed but now I can't imagine this year without it.

A tour doesn't seem so likely for this. Dusty told chickfactor, "It requires rehearsal and we’re not at a level where we can count on getting paid so it really has to be for the love of it and people’s lives are so busy" but I'm ok with that, especially if we get another record like this sooner than later.