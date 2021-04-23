Alchemist shares song w/ Earl Sweatshirt & Navy Blue off upcoming guest-filled EP

The Alchemist recently released a collaborative album with Armand Hammer, Haram, featuring a song with Earl Sweatshirt, and that's not the only song that Alc and Earl had up their sleeves this year. Alchemist is releasing a new solo EP, This Thing of Ours, next week (4/30), and lead single "Nobles" features Earl along with Brooklyn rapper Navy Blue. Alchemist and Earl always sound great together, and this hazy, psychedelic song is no exception. Listen below.

This Thing Of Ours will also feature Boldy James, Maxo, Pink Siifu, and Sideshow.

Navy Blue also just announced a collaborative album with AKAI SOLO yesterday and released the great lead single from that.