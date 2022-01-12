Aldous Harding announces new album ‘Warm Chris,’ shares “Lawn” video
Aldous Harding has announced her anticipated fourth album, Warm Chris, which will be out March 25 via 4AD. This is her third in a row made with producer John Parrish at Rockfield Studios ("My favorite place on earth," says Aldous) and it features appearances by H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, and Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson.
The first single from the album is "Lawn," which has a skittering rhythm similar to "The Barrell" from 2019's great Designer but with more of a faeryfolk feel. "Listening back, it sounds to me like there’s something completely new happening with my voice," Aldous told BBC6's Lauren Laverne. "The vocals are tiny. I won’t try to speak about sound too much, because it’s here, and I don’t want to ruin or create a surprise. It reminds me personally/musically of a large horse trying to keep up with a train."
There's also a video for "Lawn" which Aldous talked to the BBC about: "This video is pretty luxurious for me, but that’s what I saw when I shut my eyes and said 'Show me,' that sort of thing. So that’s what we made. Turns out it was just the thing. Music’s wonderful that way. The video was directed by Martin Sagadin and myself. Warm Chris is like the others, more a name than a story. Like Sarah or Ralph, it has that name because that’s what I want to call it for the rest of its life - a proper name."
Watch the "Lawn" video below.
Aldous will be on tour this June, including a stops at NYC's Webster Hall on June 9 and Los Angeles' The Wiltern on June 24. All dates are listed below.
Aldous Harding – Warm Chris tracklist:
1. Ennui
2. Tick Tock
3. Fever
4. Warm Chris
5. Lawn
6. Passion Babe
7. She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain
8. Staring At The Henry Moore
9. Bubbles
10. Leathery Whip
Aldous Harding 2022 Tour Dates
March 3 – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal
March 5 – UTRECHT, NL, Tivoli
March 6 – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort
March 7 – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast
March 9 – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon
March 11 – NANTES, FR, Le Lieu Unique
March 12 – LYON, FR, Epicerie Moderne
March 14 – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31
March 15 – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F
March 17 – PRAGUE, CZ, Palac Akropolis
March 18 – WARSAW, PL, Niebo
March 20 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega
March 22 – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns
March 23 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene
March 25 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik
March 27 – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club
March 28 – COLOGNE, DE, Burgerhaus Stollwerk
March 30 – LONDON, GB, Barbican
March 31– LONDON, GB, Barbican
April 1 – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront
April 3 – GLASGOW, GB, City Halls
April 5 – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall
April 7 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall
April 8 – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome
April 10 – CARDIFF, GB, The Tramshed
April 11 – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity
April 12 – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity
June 3 – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall
June 4 – DETROIT, MI, El Club
June 5 – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall
June 6 – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre
June 8 – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair
June 9 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall
June 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer
June 11 – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre
June 13 - CARRBORO, NC, Cat's Cradle
June 14 – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel
June 15 – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West
June 16 - BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn
June 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic
June 20 – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater
June 21 – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk
June 23 – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom
June 24 – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern
June 25 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore
June 27 – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom
June 28 – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre
June 29 - BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series
July 1 – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre
July 2 – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre