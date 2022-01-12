Aldous Harding announces new album ‘Warm Chris,’ shares “Lawn” video

Aldous Harding has announced her anticipated fourth album, Warm Chris, which will be out March 25 via 4AD. This is her third in a row made with producer John Parrish at Rockfield Studios ("My favorite place on earth," says Aldous) and it features appearances by H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, and Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson.

The first single from the album is "Lawn," which has a skittering rhythm similar to "The Barrell" from 2019's great Designer but with more of a faeryfolk feel. "Listening back, it sounds to me like there’s something completely new happening with my voice," Aldous told BBC6's Lauren Laverne. "The vocals are tiny. I won’t try to speak about sound too much, because it’s here, and I don’t want to ruin or create a surprise. It reminds me personally/musically of a large horse trying to keep up with a train."

There's also a video for "Lawn" which Aldous talked to the BBC about: "This video is pretty luxurious for me, but that’s what I saw when I shut my eyes and said 'Show me,' that sort of thing. So that’s what we made. Turns out it was just the thing. Music’s wonderful that way. The video was directed by Martin Sagadin and myself. Warm Chris is like the others, more a name than a story. Like Sarah or Ralph, it has that name because that’s what I want to call it for the rest of its life - a proper name."

Watch the "Lawn" video below.

Aldous will be on tour this June, including a stops at NYC's Webster Hall on June 9 and Los Angeles' The Wiltern on June 24. All dates are listed below.

Aldous Harding – Warm Chris tracklist:

1. Ennui

2. Tick Tock

3. Fever

4. Warm Chris

5. Lawn

6. Passion Babe

7. She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain

8. Staring At The Henry Moore

9. Bubbles

10. Leathery Whip

Aldous Harding 2022 Tour Dates

March 3 – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal

March 5 – UTRECHT, NL, Tivoli

March 6 – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort

March 7 – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast

March 9 – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon

March 11 – NANTES, FR, Le Lieu Unique

March 12 – LYON, FR, Epicerie Moderne

March 14 – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31

March 15 – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F

March 17 – PRAGUE, CZ, Palac Akropolis

March 18 – WARSAW, PL, Niebo

March 20 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega

March 22 – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns

March 23 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene

March 25 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik

March 27 – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club

March 28 – COLOGNE, DE, Burgerhaus Stollwerk

March 30 – LONDON, GB, Barbican

March 31– LONDON, GB, Barbican

April 1 – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront

April 3 – GLASGOW, GB, City Halls

April 5 – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall

April 7 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall

April 8 – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome

April 10 – CARDIFF, GB, The Tramshed

April 11 – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity

April 12 – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity

June 3 – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall

June 4 – DETROIT, MI, El Club

June 5 – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall

June 6 – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre

June 8 – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair

June 9 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall

June 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer

June 11 – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre

June 13 - CARRBORO, NC, Cat's Cradle

June 14 – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel

June 15 – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West

June 16 - BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn

June 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic

June 20 – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater

June 21 – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk

June 23 – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

June 24 – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern

June 25 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore

June 27 – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom

June 28 – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre

June 29 - BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series

July 1 – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre

July 2 – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre