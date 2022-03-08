Aldous Harding shares “Fever” off upcoming LP ‘Warm Chris’
Aldous Harding has shared another song off her anticipated new album Warm Chris (preorder on vinyl). "Fever" is not of the Peggy Lee classic, but she does punctuate the word with a similar delivery. Otherwise, the song is set to a gently bouncing piano riff and warm horns. The video, directed by Harding and Martin Sagadin, is equally warm and inviting. Watch that below.
Warm Chris is out March 25 via 4AD and you can preorder the vinyl edition from our shop. Aldous will be on tour starting in June, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on 6/9. All dates are listed below.
Aldous Harding Tour Dates
2022
June 3 – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall
June 4 – DETROIT, MI, El Club
June 5 – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall
June 6 – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre
June 8 – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair
June 9 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall
June 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer
June 11 – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre
June 13 – CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle
June 14 – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel
June 15 – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West
June 16 – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn
June 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic
June 20 – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater
June 21 – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk
June 23 – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom
June 24 – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern
June 25 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore
June 27 – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom
June 28 – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre
June 29 – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens (Live on the Lawn Series)
July 1 – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre
July 2 – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre
August 10-13 – OSLO, NO, ØYA
August 26 – PARIS, FR, Rock en Seine 2022
August 28 – LONDON, GB, All Points East 2022
September 1-4 – LARMER TREE GARDENS, GB, End Of The Road Festival 2022
September 2 – GLASGOW, GB, The City Halls
2023
March 21 – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal
March 23 – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg
March 24 – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort
March 26 – COLOGNE, DE, Gloria Theater
March 28 – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon
March 29 – NANTES, FR, Stereolux
March 30 – FEYZIN, FR, Epicerie Moderne
April 1 – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F
April 2 – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31
April 4 – PRAGUE, CZ, Palác Akropolis
April 5 – WARSAW, PL, Niebo
April 7 – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast
April 8 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega
April 9 – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns Salonger
April 11 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene
April 12 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik
April 14 – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club
April 16 – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome
April 18 – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall
April 20 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall
April 24 – BRISTOL, GB, O2 Academy
April 25 – CARDIFF, GB, Tramshed
April 26 – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront
April 28 – LONDON, GB, Barbican
April 29 – LONDON, GB, Barbican