Aldous Harding shares “Fever” off upcoming LP ‘Warm Chris’

Aldous Harding has shared another song off her anticipated new album Warm Chris (preorder on vinyl). "Fever" is not of the Peggy Lee classic, but she does punctuate the word with a similar delivery. Otherwise, the song is set to a gently bouncing piano riff and warm horns. The video, directed by Harding and Martin Sagadin, is equally warm and inviting. Watch that below.

Warm Chris is out March 25 via 4AD and you can preorder the vinyl edition from our shop. Aldous will be on tour starting in June, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on 6/9. All dates are listed below.

Aldous Harding Tour Dates

2022

June 3 – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall

June 4 – DETROIT, MI, El Club

June 5 – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall

June 6 – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre

June 8 – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair

June 9 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall

June 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer

June 11 – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre

June 13 – CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle

June 14 – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel

June 15 – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West

June 16 – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn

June 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic

June 20 – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater

June 21 – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk

June 23 – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

June 24 – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern

June 25 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore

June 27 – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom

June 28 – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre

June 29 – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens (Live on the Lawn Series)

July 1 – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre

July 2 – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre

August 10-13 – OSLO, NO, ØYA

August 26 – PARIS, FR, Rock en Seine 2022

August 28 – LONDON, GB, All Points East 2022

September 1-4 – LARMER TREE GARDENS, GB, End Of The Road Festival 2022

September 2 – GLASGOW, GB, The City Halls

2023

March 21 – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal

March 23 – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg

March 24 – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort

March 26 – COLOGNE, DE, Gloria Theater

March 28 – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon

March 29 – NANTES, FR, Stereolux

March 30 – FEYZIN, FR, Epicerie Moderne

April 1 – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F

April 2 – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31

April 4 – PRAGUE, CZ, Palác Akropolis

April 5 – WARSAW, PL, Niebo

April 7 – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast

April 8 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega

April 9 – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns Salonger

April 11 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene

April 12 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik

April 14 – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club

April 16 – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome

April 18 – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall

April 20 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall

April 24 – BRISTOL, GB, O2 Academy

April 25 – CARDIFF, GB, Tramshed

April 26 – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront

April 28 – LONDON, GB, Barbican

April 29 – LONDON, GB, Barbican