Aldous Harding shares new single “Old Peel”

Aldous Harding is back with a new single and has announced an extensive 2022 tour. "Old Peel" has been around for a while -- she played it at Brooklyn's Rough Trade back in 2019 when she debuted Designer live -- and it fits right in alongside that album's nervous, quirky beauty. The song was recorded with her regular producer John Parish at the end of her 2019 tour and is now finally seeing the light of day. It will be released as a 7" single on July 9 via 4 AD with an acoustic "alternate version" on the b-side.

The video for "Old Peel" was co-directed by Aldous and longtime visual collaborator Martin Sagadin, who stars here as the Iggy Pop-esque singer. You can watch that below.

Designer made our list of Best Albums of 2019.