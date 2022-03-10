Alea playing NYC show at Symphony Space

Colombian-born, Bronx-based singer, composer and musician Alea released a new album, Alborotá, last year, which pulls from cumbia, porro, currulao, huapango and other styles of Latin American music, and features contributions from Felipe Fournier, Luisa Bastidas, Jackie Coleman of Flor de Toloache, Sonia De Los Santos, Renee Goust, Elena Moon Park, Jaime Ospina, Miche Molina, George Sáenz, Juan Ruiz, Kika Parra, Franco Pinna, and co-producer/co-arranger Sinuhé Padilla Isunza. She's playing a hometown show in support of it, at NYC's Symphony Space on March 17. Tickets to attend in person or watch via livestream are on sale.

Watch the video for Alborotá's title track, and stream the album below.