Alejandro Morales of Running has died

Chicago musician Alejandro Morales who played drums in Running, Piss Piss Piss Moan Moan Moan, and other groups has died. There has been no official statement but tributes have been pouring in, like from Ryley Walker who wrote, "World is dumber without him. So sad. This dude saved my life and was a friend when I needed one most. Selfless, brilliant, hilarious, complex, and loving" and "Empty Bottle green room should be re-named the Alex Morales Palace." Bill McKay wrote, "Thanks for all the kindness, sun and life you brought to us all, Alejandro Morales. Rest easy, dear brother. We love you always."

Rest in peace, Alejandro. Listen to some of his music, and read more tributes to him, below.