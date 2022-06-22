Alex Cameron announces fall tour with Loah

Alex Cameron has announced a fall tour where he, saxophonist Roy Molloy, and the whole band will be out with Irish / Sierra Leonean singer Loah. Dates include San Francisco, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver, Oklahoma City, Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Carrboro, and Baltimore, with the tour wrapping up at Brooklyn's The Sultan Room on October 22.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM and dates in the tour poster below.

Alex Cameron released a new album, Oxy Music, in March, and you can stream that below.

